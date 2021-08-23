Since Stephen Dennis took over the Huntington program in 2017, the Raider roster has grown by nearly 100 kids and the wins have come with it. As Dennis and his team are learning, the expectations have followed suit.
"It's fun, it's fun sometimes to coach with a little pressure around you. This is what we've been building for. The kids want that kind of atmosphere. They want an atmosphere where the pressure is surrounding them and they are expected to perform at a high level."
"Coach Dennis told us when we came that we were going to build it from the ground up and build our own house. We've been working ever since, building it up. Now it's time."
Thanks to big time recruits like Zyion Claville and LA Tech commit Kendrick Rucker at wide receiver, many across the state believe it is the Raider's time. With colleges across the country taking notice, coach Dennis says they'll soon have their eyes fixed under center, on junior quarterback Kamron Evans.
Dennis: "Nothing ever gets to him. Last year we had some injuries and he said, coach I'll go play tight end, I'll go play wide receiver while he's being our back up quarterback. He trucks a dude from Bastrop. Those kind of things as you're sitting there watching a young player grow and develop as a coach you're like, he's got it. I might not be able to say what it is, but he's got it."
Linebacker Marlon Young: "I've been playing with that boy ever since middle school, he's something else. He's going to be something. He's like a little Patrick Mahomes out on that field. He can do anything."
Evans: "I'm ready. I'm ready for it all. I've been waiting on this since I got here."
While the expectations are high at Huntington, so is the Raiders determination. Not just to win, but to give all they have for the coach that they say changed their lives.
Young: "He means a lot. He'd go all out for us if he could. And I thank him for it. We owe him, we owe him now."
Dennis: "Our biggest goal is to serve them and grow them the right way. That makes me really proud just to hear them say that, that they would even feel that way. That's something special.
The Raiders will be tested right out of the gates as they take on CE Byrd to start the season on September 2.