On the heels of two sub-500 seasons, the Jefferson Bulldogs believe they'll be back to their winning ways in 2022.
CJ Bowman - Jefferson QB: "I think we're going to surprise a lot of people. Our home town, places that doubt us, hating on us, whatever you want to call it, I feel like we're going to prove everybody wrong and do something pretty good that hasn't been done in a while."
Antwain Jimmerson - Jefferson head coach:"Expect these guys to come out and just play hard. They are going to be able to score, we're going to be able to stop some people, and it's going to be fun. It's going to be an exciting year."
The main source of that excitement, 17 seniors on the Bulldog roster that took their lumps the past two years.
Jimmerson: "Now we've got a group a guys that have been in the fire. They are able to put it behind it and let's play the next one."
Bowman: "When we were doing workouts this summer I was like man I'm not ready to school to start. I'm not ready to graduate. We've got to do our best because it's our last ride."
Quarterback CJ Bowman is the leader for the Bulldogs. Coach Jimmerson will depend on the senior to make the decisions in the team's read option attack.
"Just trust yourself. You've done it enough times, just trust you're going to make the right read."
Bowman says whether he's running or throwing, he will do whatever it takes to help the Bulldogs reach their ultimate goal.
"I know they are depending on me. If there's anything I can do, I'm going to try to do it. If it's a position I haven't played yet, I'll learn it pretty fast. I'm a quick learner and I'm ready for anything."
See the Bulldogs in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off on August 26.