With 39 wins over the past four seasons, success is the standard in Jefferson.
"There's just a level of expectations that's been set for you guys and I'm just excited that some of you guy's names are going to be called this year that hadn't been called in years past," said head coach Antwain Jimmerson.
One of those names is Josh Thomas, who replaces his brother Kylan at quarterback, "It's some pressure. I got to a lot to accomplish, but I just hope I can do better than him (Kylan).
Senior Alex Romano isn't afraid to heap praise on the junior QB, "He's the best quarterback in East Texas, there's no doubt about it. New, upcoming star. He's going to be great."
When asked to compare his playing style to his older brother, Josh offered this assessment, "He's a lot faster than me, faster and stronger, but I honestly just throw better. Not saying that he can't throw, but he was good quarterback - but I want to be great."
Jimmerson says it's been a family effort to get Josh to improve, "His dad has done a great job with him, Adrian. Adrian has taken that kid to camps from Louisiana to Waco. Even during this break he's been going to a quarterback coach and throwing over in Louisiana."
Not one to focus on himself, Josh says his teammates come first, "I just want to help the team the best I can. That's all I can say. We'll just take it one game at a time."
