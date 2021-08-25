Instead of their usual numbers in the 30s, Junction City is the mid to high 20s, which is putting their conditioning to the test, but it’s also opening doors and bringing the team closer together.
"We just feel like we can have a better bond with like less people on the team. We can get to know each other a little bit more."
"I'm definitely excited. Last year I didn't get to play as much, but this year I'll be out there the entire time and I'm definitely ready to hit somebody."
"It's pretty challenging. We got to get everybody in shape this year. It's not like last year where some people get to sit out. It's like we need everybody this year."
Senior Jamal Johnson is going to be mister everything for the Dragons this season as head coach Brad Smith explains.
"He's going to play quarterback, he's going to play running back, he's going to play some safety. Could possibly play linebacker. He's that type of kid. He's started every game he's been in high school."
In previous years Johnson did most of his damage from the running back position, which Smith says molded him into the player he is today.
Smith: "Tough kid. Tough as a boot. Not a speedster, but not slow. Real slashing runner. I think he had 1700-plus last year at running back. Had 8 or 900 as a sophomore."
Sawyer: "Jamal, he's just a great guy. He puts a lot of work into the team. Everyday I look at him, he's putting in work, putting in as much as he can. 100 percent everyday."
Johnson: "I just make sure all the guys look up to me and I look at them and they tell me stuff, I tell them stuff. I got they back like they got mine."
The Dragons kick off their 2021 campaign against Harmony Grove August 27.