Logansport loves football.
"That's all we hear is just football, football, football. I ain't complaining. I love it you know."
After last year’s uncertainty, the Tigers are clawing at the chance to hit the field.
"This was the beginning of Covid-19. Everything was shut down. It was hard enough to play games, but now that we're here to start fresh from the start, it's feeling really good. Everybody's happy to be here. *laughter*"
Tonzaiha Bland and Jacob Contario are a part of a 13-member senior class that’s giving head coach Kevin Magee plenty of confidence.
"We've got a ton of experience coming back and I think that that's why our first three days just in cloth were so good. They know the expectations. They know how to work, they know how to get better."
Bland is an important piece for the Tigers along the offense and defensive line and appreciates his time wearing a Logansport uniform.
"It's now hitting different because as a freshman, I was just happy to be on the varsity football team, being able to workout and play. Now that I'm [in my] senior year, last year, everything's coming down to us as leaders."
Magee says sometimes he has to dial it back for Bland.
"[He is] the strongest kid I've ever coached. I mean he bench pressed over 400 pounds as a junior and deadlifted 650-plus and wanted to go up. It got to the point where I said, 'Look, I get it. You're strong. We don't need to hurt anything or break anything."
One thing that he isn’t dialing back is the intensity between players.
"They were barking at one another, I like it. I like the competitiveness. I like when you're getting after each other you're getting better. Iron sharpens iron and I think we've done that. I think we're going to do that moving forward."
With their eyes set on the Superdome, Magee adds that taking lessons from each game is key to making a deep run.
"We've learned over the past few years that the season, it's for growth. Now, we expect to win every time we're on the field, but at the end of the day it's how you finish, not necessarily how you start."
Logansport kicks off the season September 3 against Calvary.