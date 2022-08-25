The last time we saw Logansport on the field they were walking out of the Superdome as 1A runners up. When asked about that game, head coach Kevin Magee recalled a moment with then junior quarterback Khameron Boykins.
"When we were coming out at half time the score was what it was and it didn't look good. I grabbed he and Jayven both and I said, 'Look around you guys. This is what you've got to focus on from now until next year at this time to make sure we get back here', and I really think that stuck with him. He understands that this is his future and it's his time to shine."
In the time that has passed since, Boykins has been hard at work to make sure he gets another chance at a state title.
"Just work harder, push yourself more, be more of a leader because I know we are capable of doing it."
Magee: "He has matured even since last year. I would say in the last eight months he's matured mentally and emotionally. Just understanding the intellectual side of football and the little intricate details that now I can teach him and not have to get into fundamentals as much."
While the sting of that defeat remains for some, there are plenty of new faces on this year's roster. With new turf and new helmets Magee wants to make it clear, this is a new year.
Magee: "I think this team has it's own identity. I think this team has it's own personality and I think this team is focused to make another run."
One thing that hasn't changed, the overwhelming support from everyone in the town of Logansport.
One thing that hasn't changed, the overwhelming support from everyone in the town of Logansport.
Magee: "It's a community. I would bet that half of the people that come to our games are people that have had students graduate in the past that are not current players. This is something that this community thinks about year round."
Jace Thompson - Logansport RB: "Even my dad, he's 40-something years old, he played football for Logansport. I'm thinking about my momma, my mom's friends, everybody that's up there watching me."
See the Tigers in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off on August 26!