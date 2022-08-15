There’s a pattern developing in Many. When the Tigers lose a state title game, they win the following season. That was the case in 2014 and 2020. If the pattern holds, the Tigers should be Big Easy bound in 2022.
Jess Curtis - Many head coach: "We hope that equation proves right again. It's kind of like you get in that final game and sometimes you get your nose bloodied and they make one more play than you do. So you go back to the drawing board and you fix things you need to fix and the good news is we got a lot coming back to go back and right a wrong."
That task is a lot easier with a rich talent base full of Division I recruits like Jeremiah James, Tylen Singleton and USC commit Tackett Curtis.
Tackett: "We love the pressure. We love putting pressure on us because that's what makes you the best. When you're going against the best and that's what we're shooting for. We want to be state champions every year so that's what we're trying to do."
James: "Our main goal is to win another title and go back-to-back my senior year."
Singleton: "My freshman year we went to the championship, won it, so I already know the feeling of working hard everyday. For three years in a row [we've been] working hard towards a state championship so I don't know nothing else."
Curtis says having so many elite players ups their practice intensity and helps them on Friday nights.
Tackett: "It makes you push harder because you've got competition and you know what you're going up against when you have other D-I guys that are great players, that are great athletes. You can kind of gauge yourself against them and make sure that you're pushing one another and you're not slacking off."
Many knows another Dome appearance and state title won’t be handed to them and that’s okay.
Jess: "It's what drives us around here. I mean it's fun to come to work and know that the standard is state championships - not runners-up, not district championships, not quarterfinals. The standard around here and all they want around here is to be number one."
