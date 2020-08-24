Every engine needs fuel and Many senior quarterback Cadillac Rhone is using the team's runner-up finish in the 2A title game to power his offseason.
"Cadillac, there's not enough adjectives to talk about Cadillac Rhone. He's just a kid that's been bought in since he came here. He's gotten better every year and has continued to push. He's one of our hardest workers and when you best player is your hardest worker you win ballgames," said head coach Jess Curtis.
Rhone, who is a ULM commit, is joined in the backfield by fellow D-I prospect and senior running back Terrance Williams who describes their dynamic, "That's my brother. He's a tremendous leader. We feed off of each other. We keep each other going so it's just great to have a partner like that."
"We both bring the energy. We're both are like the top-teir leaders on this team and we bounce our energies off each other and it feeds off to the rest of the team," said Rhone.
Curtis backs that up, "Cadillac and Terrance have lead this team from the get-go. From the offseason, as soon as the (title) game was over and I got them (the players) back in my fieldhouse those two young men were leading my example. First one here, last one to leave... they work like they're freshmen. It's fun to watch, it's contagious and it's why this team continues to get better."
A better result in 2020 is a state championship and the Tigers can't wait to show their work.
"I want to go out a state champion. I didn't have my best game in the dome, we didn't play well as a team so (we just want to) win state. Be one of those Dome teams," said Williams.
"This community loves its football and we love it. We plan on giving them something to be proud of this year," added Curtis.