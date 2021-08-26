Last year wasn’t good enough for Marshall and after missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2012, head coach Jake Griedl says it’s serving as a wakeup call.
"Yeah, you know, one of the best things that I think happened to us is going 5-5 and not making the playoffs. I hate it, I hate it for those seniors, I hate it for this community. We clearly did not meet community expectations and I didn't meet my own expectations as a head coach and as a staff."
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Domar Robinson says their past failure is serving as motivation.
"We've been putting in a lot of work and I feel like we're going to do a lot better than we could have done last year and we should have did last year."
There’s competition throughout practice and Robinson says him and fellow receiver Jacorey Smith are just a small example of what the Mavericks are working on.
Robinson: "It's a great thing. Jacorey, he helps me with stuff when I need it. I help Jacorey with stuff when he needs it. He pushes me, I push him."
Griedl: "Yeah, you know it's a constant competition. It doesn't matter whether if it's out here in 7-on-7 or whether it's out here in a game, or whether they're playing paper basketball in the locker room. When those two are going to do something, they're going to compete at it."
More than anything, Greidl would like to see more wins and get back in the postseason and says his players and staff are aware of what’s expected.
Griedl: "Our entire offseason has been based around the key term: effort. We know that as: The joyful giving of yourself for a worthy cause that will separate you from others. Every kid in our program can say it and they're starting to truly believe it and they're starting to work like that."
"We're excited about this season. Last season's in the past. We grew from that, we're going to continue to grow from that, but we're not going to let that define what we're going to do this fall."
Marshall's season begins on the road at New Caney on August 27.