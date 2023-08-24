Playing in the same district as state runner-up North DeSoto, Minden head coach Spencer Heard says the Crimson Tide have a blueprint of what can happen if a program puts everything together.
Spencer Heard – Minden head coach
“Seeing them do what they did, it gives you the idea that anything is possible. We played with them (North DeSoto) for about half a game last year then it kind of got out of hand, but I feel like with this team right here with the mindset that we have and that maturity and experience, the sky’s the limit so we’re looking forward to it."
Part of that maturity comes from senior Jakobe Jackson. As a two-way player that can also take snaps at quarterback, he says the Tide have potential to do something special.
Jakobe Jackson – Minden Seniro WR, S, QB
“I feel like it is one of the hardest districts, but I feel like we’re slept on and we got a lot of returning seniors and I feel like we can make a good run and come out on top.”
Heard: “We did some things differently in the offseason that kind of reset our mindset so to speak, but on top of that we’re just older. We got a lot of guys that have a lot of minutes on the field and that’s just part of it. It just comes with that experience.”
Now in his 11th season at the school, coach Heard adds that a new year always brings a certain level of excitement.
Heard: “Oh yeah, man, it’s always like that. You go into a season, the past is in the past and everything is brand new. It’s renewed ideas of what you can do and the things that you want to accomplish and the results you want to get. It’s just exciting every year man. It never changes. That feeling never goes away.”