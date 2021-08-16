When North Caddo’s Omarion Miller gets to the line of scrimmage, a couple thoughts run through his mind.
"I'm finna kill you every time, kill you every time. I feel like nobody really can guard me when I'm doing my thing 100 percent."
The four-star junior wide receiver committed to LSU over the summer after visits to schools like Miami and Mississippi State. Head coach JJ Kavanaugh says the attention on the recruiting scene is matched by opposing coaches, "There's very few times I can can see teams just putting one man on Omarion and just letting it go because we'll be able to take advantage of that. We've got some quarterbacks who can push the ball down the field and he's going to go get it."
Kavanaugh says they can use up the three quarterbacks and one of those is senior Zion King who backs up his underclassman’s skills, "He's the hype man. You thrown the ball, he's going to grab it. Everybody loves to see it."
With defender’s focused on him, Miller believes the Titans can take advantage, "I expect a double-team almost every game so that ain't nothing new, so I expect my teammates to step up and make some big time plays."
Senior linebacker Kentrell Potter will cross paths with Miller from time to time in practice and likes the challenge, "I like competition as myself, so any chance I get they're throwing the ball I'm after it... Other defenders, they don't know him as well as we do because he's here. We treat him like family. We're all brothers on the team, but other defenders, I mean good luck basically."
After back-to-back district titles, the Titans want to go for a third and much more.
King: "They're not ready for us."
Miller: "I think we're going to state this year. We got some big time starters back so I think we're going really far in the playoffs (and) do big things."
Kavanaugh: "We make it a point to emphasize, we want to do things people have never done before at this school so we want to take it further than it's ever been before."
North Caddo kicks off the season on September 3 against Homer.