North Caddo’s quarterfinals appearance in 2021 was the first ever for the school. Now into a new year, the Titans want to make more history.
"Eliminating nevers. We had never won two playoff games in year. We had only won three district championships. Now we've won three back-to-back-to-back. So I mean anytime you can do something that's never been accomplished in the past it's big. And we try to celebrate those when it happens for a short period of time and then get back to work and move on to the next one."
Seniors Omarion Miller and Aiden Brock have been huge parts of that success and they say the team is focusing on doing even better.
Brock: "Last year we made it to the quarterfinals and we got sat out by Avoyelles, but this year we're trying to do bigger things. We're trying to go to the Dome [and] have celebrations."
Miller:
"All our eyes on us going to state this year. That's our number one big goal this year, going to state. Every year we completed the next round, next round, so this year we've got our eyes on state this year."
Brock: "Like we all got it on our mind like we all want to do something big for Caddo. It's why not Caddo? We're all here, we've all been together, we all seen it through each other."
Miller: "We all have to hold each other accountable. I hold all my teammates accountable and they hold me accountable and ever since the game [against Avoyelles] we've been on the board every since so it's like we ready."
Making it to the Dome won’t be easy, let alone winning a district title and head coach JJ Kavanaugh says they can’t be complacent.
Kavanaugh: "These seniors this year has never done anything but win district championships so they just assume that's what happens. You have to be careful with that. You have to be careful that you make assumptions that that kind of thing is just going to happen because it can cause you to slack up and that's what we don't want to happen."