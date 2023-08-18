North DeSoto has come a long way from a season ago. Senior Lake Bates says there’re different expectations now that the Griffins have a taste of New Orleans.
Lake Bates – North DeSoto senior FS
“Last year at this point, state wasn’t even in the picture, honestly, but we won a few games and we were like, we can maybe make a run at it. But now that we’ve done it, we’ve been there, we believe that we can do it, we got the team to do it and I think we’ll make a run this year.”
Part of that confidence comes from sophomore quarterback Luke Delafield, who returns after a strong freshman season.
Luke Delafield – North DeSoto sophomore QB
“We got us a little piece of humble pie when we went down to the Dome. We got humbled. We really wanted to win that game, but that’s just extra motivation now. I mean we got pictures of it in the weight room and so everyday we’re working out we’re looking at what we should have done, which is bring home the big trophy. That’s always been in the back of our mind and that’s our one goal for the year: come home with some hardware on your finger.”
Senior linebacker BT McMillian will occasionally give Delafield grief but is aware of his talent and leadership.
BT McMillian – North DeSoto senior LB
“Me and Luke have always grown up together and from day one he’s always been the most athletic in his bunch and Luke’s got a humble heart. I give him heck everyday, I tell him he sucks and everything else on the field, but he really does (play great). He’s a great ball player and he’s going to go do big things.”
Junior Cole Cory is one of the weapons Delafield has at his disposal and echoes his teammates’ beliefs.
Cole Cory – North DeSoto junior WR
“Last year at this time, we were nowhere near as good as we are now. This team had already bought into this offense and where we want to be and everybody’s mindset is we want to be in that Dome and we want to win it. Last year, I think we just wanted to be in the Dome. This year, it’s we will win this.”