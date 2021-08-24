For the first time in three seasons, North DeSoto head coach Dennis Dunn feels like his culture is setting in.
"Got here late the first year so didn't have an offseason in 2019. Obviously, in '20 we know what disrupted '20. So, 2021 has been a full offseason."
Seniors Evan Howe and Kelvin Kinney were sophomores when Dunn arrived and are ready to take that next step after dealing with Covid and a second round playoff exit.
"Our whole offseason that's what we were thinking about. I mean when you're out tired in the weight room and you don't want to do that last rep, just remember we went home earlier than we thought we would. So I mean that pushes you way harder that you would ever think."
"It's been a bit of a motivation. We can't take anything for granted because our season can end at any moment, so we've been kind of just been practicing hard and getting ready for every game playing it as if it's our last game."
When the lights are the brightest the Griffins not only want to represent themselves, but the community that cheers them on.
Howe: "I mean when you run out of that tunnel Friday night and you see everybody yelling and you hear the announcers yelling, fireworks go off, you heart like skips a beat. You don't want to let them down."
Dunn: "We talk a lot about that. Every time they go somewhere in the community they don't just represent themselves, they represent all of us. They represent that ND that's on their chest and on the side of that headgear. When they put that headgear on, it means something."
North DeSoto hosts Captain Shreve to kick off the season on September 3.