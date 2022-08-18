In the face of an 0-4 start, North DeSoto turned things around to be in line for a District 1-4A championship. Griffins head coach Dennis Dunn says the goal this year is to come out of the gate running.
"We're going to play fast. We're want to start fast and I think we'll have an opportunity to have some early season success because of the mentality that we took into the offseason.
What’s going to help that fast start is the senior running back duo of Brian Banks and John Lewis who coach Dunn describes as their own version of thunder and lightning.
Lewis: "Man, we're dangerous together. I don't care what anybody say: the most dangerous duo out there. Thunder and Lightning, he ain't wrong about it."
Banks: "Yes sir, my boy John Lewis back there. He's that lightning. He's quick, he's speedy, he's fast. He's that guy."
Freshman Luke Delafield will guide the Griffins at quarterback, but despite his youth, senior Sam Odom is confident in his QB’s abilities.
"He seems ready. He's only a freshman though, he looks like a senior though. He's throwing the ball really, really well in 7-on-7 so he's going to have a big year for us."
Dunn: "Luke is ready. He's mature, he had an outstanding spring and that's what we wanted to see, how he handled it in the spring? Luke was able to go through all spring with us."
A packed District 1-4A means a tougher road for a title, but no matter how the season shakes out, their week 10 matchup against Northwood had its own implications.
"It's like, God, it's like the two schools that really do not like each other, running at each other at full speed and try to knock each other out. Every play of the game."
Banks: "It's everything. Playing them, every game, it's crazy."
Lewis: "It's just going at it. It's just a dog fight and I'm ready for it myself since I couldn't play last year. I ain't get that chance to explain how I feel. Talking with the pads is all I'm going to do this year."
See the Griffins in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off on August 26!