With a roster full of youth, North DeSoto had it's first losing season in nearly 10 years in 2019. While those results don't meet the standard in Stonewall, those young Griffins like quarterback Kelvin Kinney got valuable experience.
"Last year he was young. He never started a game, started as a sophomore. Had some growing pains, took some lumps, but the flashes of brilliance were there," said head coach Dennis Dunn.
With that year behind him, the kid they call K2 is now K2.0, "He's a year older, he's a year bigger, a year stronger, a year more mature, and he's really handling our offense. There's no telling how good he can be. He's very special," added Dunn.
For Kinney, things he's finding life as a junior much easier, "It's way easier just playing with a year under my belt. It's like playing middle school ball again, it's easy."
A year of experience is also making things easier for a guy with plenty of it, coach Dunn, "The entire offense is doing a good job of grasping what we're trying to get done. It took a year and we're just going to continue to get better."
The Griffin players now know what is expected from them as well, "You know the process more. You understand all of his expectations. We're just working hard now. We're getting it," said offensive lineman Brad Gibson.
Kinney has his own way of explaining the team's relationship with Dunn, "It's just meshing like jello. It's good. We're going to be good this year."
A delay to the season is giving guys like Gibson a little extra time to learn that playbook and study a some history on their leader, "We believe in him. He's proved it at Evangel. 60-0, 4 state championships, he's proved plenty. We just got to buy in."
That belief has Kinney and the Griffins aiming sky high in 2020, "10-0, well 8-0. 50 touchdowns, everything. I'm going for it all next year."
Don't miss kickoff of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday, August 28 at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.