Hopes have never been higher for the Northwood Falcons with many in the town of Blanchard expecting a trip to New Orleans this December.
Austin Brown - Northwood head coach: "If I pay tickets to go watch George Strait, I expect a show. The same thing with our community. They're paying tickets, buying season tickets, we've got to put on a show and meet those expectations."
Any successful show needs the right cast and Northwood has just that. Four star defensive end Ta'Derius Collins is one of four Falcons holding division one offers. The group says they've been writing the script for 2022 for a long time.
Marjayvous Moss - Northwood WR/DB: "Coming out of Donnie Bickham Middle School we just knew that we are going to be the top dogs around Shreveport."
Collins: "Us seniors, we talk about it all the time. We are always pushing to get the Dome, always pushing to work hard, and just trying to make it."
After giving up just over 10 points per game last, year Collins and his star studded supporting cast on defense will once again be the stars of the show.
Brown: "To play defense is kind of like kickoff, you've got to be a little crazy in the head. My favorite bible verse is Revelations 3:16, don't be lukewarm. Be hot or cold. On defense, we're always hot. I think that passion is what sets the defense apart."
On the other side of the ball, senior quarterback Mason Welch takes the lead role.
Brown: "You can not find a better teenage young man in the country. He's a cowboys. He lives on a ranch and takes care of cattle. He's just everything you would want your son to be and he's a dang good football player as well."
Moss: "He has a positive relationship with everybody from coaches, to teachers, to the whole community. There's never a dull moment with Mason. Mason may throw a pick or two, but he's still going to have that positive attitude."
While they plan to close their final act in the Super Dome this season, the Falcon seniors say the show will go on for years to come in Blanchard.
Collins: "Having these college coaches come through the door and have them look at us, it makes a better future for the ones behind us. It brings attention to Northwood and north Louisiana as a matter of fact."