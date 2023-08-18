Over the past three seasons the Northwood Falcons have lost just one district game. After splitting the 1-4A title last season, the Falcons are embracing a different role.
Austin Brown: Northwood head coach
"We're excited where we are at, we're the underdogs. We're eating that up, so we love it right now."
Elijah Crawford: Northwood WR, RB, DB
"People think we went down this year. People think we've been down this year. We've been slept on. We haven't really gotten as much media as we had over the past couple years. I'm telling you, it's still the same."
One of the main reasons for the Falcons confidence is senior quarterback Hutson Hearron who steps in for his best friend and now Kilgore College quarterback Mason Welch.
Hutson Hearron: Northwood quarterback
"It's big shoes to fill, but we all love a challenge out here. This has been the hardest working summer that I've been a part of."
Brown
"When you graduate 7 guys that got full ride scholarships to play football, you replace 75% of your starting production. When you have a senior quarterback that's as experienced as Hutson, I don't think we're going to miss a beat."
For the past couple years Hearron spent time at tight end and punter, patiently waiting for the opportunity to lead the Falcons.
Brown
"His mom is the dance coach. His dad runs the chain gang. They are Northwood through and through. It's infectious how much he loves Northwood and how much he loves to compete and how much he loves to practice. He's a guy that had to wait his time behind Mason and he's not taking it for granted being at the helm right now. We're excited, the team believes in him, coaches believe in him and it's his time to shine."
Hearron
"I've been waiting for this my whole life. My grandmother, the other day, sent a picture of me at my first Northwood game and I'm in a stroller. I've been coming to these games my whole life. I got to do my part these past four years, but this year I really get to step up. Man, I'm so excited. I come to practice every day thinking, this is our dream. This is my dream. I'm living in it right now."
With a new turf field and familiar face leading the way, the dream for Northwood right now is to stay at the top of District 1-4A.