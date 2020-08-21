Taking over a program is never easy. Taking over a program during a pandemic is almost unheard of. It's a challenge facing many coaches in the Arklatex including Northwood's Austin Brown.
Luckily, Brown has the luxury of spending the past three years on the Falcon coaching staff, "The seniors, I've been here every year they've been here at Northwood. The whole team knows me and knows my personality and what I expect form a football player."
"He pushes us. We get to work. There's no playing around at all," added defensive lineman Woody Cabre.
The Falcons have always been fast and Brown will be leaning on the speed of his star senior running back Terrence Cook, "We're the only high school in the last four year to be on the medal stand every year in the 4 x 1. We've had speed here and Terrence has been on that 4 x 1 for the past three years. He's got a couple of state medals. There's track speed and there's football speed and he's got both of them."
Cook's connection with his teammates has also helped him emerge as the leader of the Falcons, "I really thought I always had the pressure, but now I'm just doing it with the guys that I came here with. It's real easy, really."
"That's how it's been since we were little. We've been playing football since before middle school and he's always been fast. You give him an inch or a crease and he'll take it all the way," added lineman Cameron Foster.
Foster holds several division I offers and anchors an offensive line that Brown calls the unsung heroes of his team, "We've got four seniors going to be starting this year, obviously led by Cameron Foster. I really hope we have a season so we can showcase our run game. Obviously Terrence Cook, but really that big O-line we got coming back."
While it may be shocking for fans to see the high flying Falcons sticking to the ground in 2020, Brown says a run-first attack is nothing new at Northwood, "Three years ago we ran for 2,500 yards and the last two we've been at 18, 1,900 yards. We're known for throwing the ball, but honestly we love running the ball. I think it's going to show this year."
Don't miss kickoff of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday, August 28 at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.