Northwood’s first round exit in 2020 left them with a sour taste and the Falcons have a point to prove.
Welch: "Very few days that don't cross my mind. We felt that it should have ended differently for us and so just to be able to come out here everyday and work towards something makes it to where we want to come out here everyday."
Moss: "Coach (Austin) Brown, I know he's seeking for a state championship. He wasn't too pleased with what happened last year against Leesville, but we're looking for redemption."
It’s a bit of a personal redemption story for Marjayvious Moss after he missed a significant portion of his sophomore season due to an injury and he’s ready to contribute in all three phases.
Moss: "Actually I prepared for this even when I was hurt, I knew it was coming. It was actually supposed to happen my sophomore season, but I was ready for it."
Brown: "We lost our best player and we had to adapt. So, to have him back is paramount to what we can do this year. He's not going to step off the field. He's going to be the punt returner, kick returner. Shoot, if we didn't have Mason, he may be the quarterback."
That quarterback is Mason Welch who’s confident in what his team can accomplish with a full deck.
Welch: "I wouldn't like to think there is a ceiling. I feel like what you put into is what we're going to get out of it and we've put a lot into it."
Brown: "I'm able to have high level conversations with him about leadership, about everything but football. You know, religion, aliens, whatever it is, we can have high level conversations."
And if Northwood is going to play at a high level, Jamarion Kennedy and the rest of the lineman will have to stand tall.
"We're going to do it on Friday nights. Friday night is the best night. Northwood do it big on Fridays.
Brown: "There's never not a moment where his smile ain't turned on. He's got an electric smile and he's 110 percent Northwood Falcon."
The Falcons begin their season against Benton on September 2.