The Dirty Red Parkway Panthers were red hot to start the 2022 season. But after a 6-0 run, Parkway dropped 4 of their last 5 games, ending in the first round of the playoffs.
Coy Brotherton, Parkway head coach: "That's kind of been our motivation all offseason. Just stress to those guys that it's got to be work all the time. Hopefully, since a lot of those guys experienced that last year, they won't let that happen."
Carter Well, Parkway defensive back: "We're going to push each other starting now and it started in the spring to go all the way to the last couple of rounds of the playoffs in November."
Parkway will lean on a pair of sophomores to run the offense, but their biggest weapon is one of the most unique in the state, kicker and LSU commit Aeron Burrell.
Brotherton: "I kid with him all the time I wish he'd play a different position. When we get off the bus everyone always asks what position that kid plays. I just kind of laugh and say kicker, punter."
Aeron Burrell, Parkway kicker: "It's been crazy. I wasn't really going into football until the 8th grade. Just seeing me blowing up and doing what I have to do, it's been crazy."
Burrell's big leg is no secret, with his longest field goal last season coming in at 53 yards. This year head coach Coy Brotherton isn't putting any limits on his ability.
Brotherton: "We may line up for 60, 65, maybe even 70 yard field goals this year and see what happens."
Burrell: "I just feel like adding what I have to the table, it's a blessing and it's wonderful that a team can have a weapon like that, but it comes down to the offense and defense."
Brotherton: "With Aeron's big leg it's almost like you're coaching like the NFL guys do where you are playing for first downs, you're not playing for touchdowns. You kind of conserve that clock a little more and use him that way. It's definitely changed the way you think as a play caller and on the sideline."
In 2023 special teams will be special at Parkway.