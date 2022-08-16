"There's a buzz. The people in South Bossier are really fired up."
After a trip to the 5A quarterfinals in 2021, Parkway and head coach Coy Brotherton have high hopes in 2022.
"Last year was rewarding. Just to be able to get hot in the playoffs and get healthy at the right time and be lucky enough to win a couple of playoff games. It's gone a long ways for this year. It's gone a long ways for these kids. They're trying to build on that and improve."
Trenton Lape, Parkway WR: "We've got big hopes this year. We look to get past what we did last year and go to state, hopefully."
Jaylan White, Parkway RB: "We've got a lot of confidence. We want to go undefeated this year and make a bigger playoff run. Just keep pushing, keep working, and keep grinding."
Running back Jaylan White is one of 14 returning starters for the Panthers who played a big role in the team's second round upset over Captain Shreve. But not everyone on the Panther roster has fond memories of that night.
Ashton Martin, Parkway QB: "From the other sideline, it was devastating."
Quarterback Ashton Martin spent his first three years of high school with the Gators, but now calls Parkway home. He admits, that playoff loss led to some awkward moments during the transition.
"It was kind of difficult at first actually. It was a little weird coming to Bossier because I've never been over here and now I'm coming to school here. When I got over here, they just accepted me. They made it a lot easier than I thought it would be."
Brotherton: "He's made things easy on us just with his leadership, presence, and his arm. We're trying to make things easy on him to, just bringing him in."
Martin started for Shreve as a sophomore, but missed his junior year after breaking his collarbone in a scrimmage.
Brotherton: "I think he's out to prove a lot of people. It hasn't been easy on him in high school. Up until this last baseball season he had missed back to back sports seasons in baseball and football. A kid like that who is so competitive, he needs to be out on the field, he needs to be out competing, it needs to be part of his life. It means so much to him."
Martin: "It's a blessing honestly. It's a blessing that I get to play again. I'm thankful for coach Sewell and coach Brotherton that they let me come over here and really just give me that opportunity again."
Brotherton coached Martin as a freshman with the Gators and believes he can be the next great Parkway quarterback.
Brotherton: "To me he's a college quarterback. He's a division one college quarterback that doesn't have any film from last year. It's kind of slowed down his recruiting a little bit. We're getting a lot of interest, but it's always the same answer, we need to see you on the field before we can give the offer. He's looking to have a big year. He's playing for that, but also playing to lead this team. He's really excited with the success we had last year to try and build on that."
See the Panthers in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off on August 26.