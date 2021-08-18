If you visit a Parkway practice this season, chances are you'll hear a certain word: comfortable.
The Panthers sense of comfort is coming from a full offseason with head coach Coy Brotherton and his staff. Taking over his first 5A program during a pandemic last year, Brotherton and the Panthers missed spring ball, 7 on 7, and summer workouts. This season the Panthers say their time together is paying off.
"That trust, I think is there. They know that we're working hard and we know that they're working hard. We know where they can be. I feel like at time last year we didn't have guys in the right spot. We didn't know what they could do or what they could bring to the table. This year, I don't feel like that's going to be the case."
Players like Jason Williams and Edward Moses agree.
Williams: "I feel like last year the chemistry wasn't there a little bit. This year, we're getting way better and getting to know each other more. I feel like the chemistry is way better and how we play is top notch."
Moses: "They are a good coaching staff and we've got a chance to go far. We have good team chemistry so we can rock and roll and get ready for the season."
The Panthers enter 2021 on a three game home winning streak. Brotherton hopes that momentum carries over particularly on offense where Parkway has a wealth of experience.
"Between are starting 11 that we have projected, in their career they have over 120 combined starts. In 5A football that's hard, hard, hard to do."
Nine starters return on offense for Parkway, including quarterback Cannon Link and their entire line. But the Panthers say the real strength of this offense will be its rushing attack.
Williams: "We've got two strong running backs this year. One is the fastest running back in the state and one is the best running back I've ever seen in my life. I for sure think the running backs are there."
Brotherton: "It kind of does excite us and excite the community a little bit that the offense can hopefully score a lot of points. It just may not be through the air like it was back in the day."
So Parkway plans to pile on the points and wins in Brotherton's second season, which is something that should make fans quite comfortable.
Parkway opens the season on September 3 at Minden.