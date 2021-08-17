As Christopher Wilson prepares for his second season as the head coach of Plain Dealing, he faces an issue that's become all too familiar to the Lions.
"Plain Dealing has always dealt with a lack of numbers."
With not enough players to fill both sides of the ball, coach Wilson keeps his focus on the kids that show up to work every day, "The kids that are showing up every day are quality kids. We only want quality kids in the program that understand the standards and understand what we want from them as a program and they're meeting the expectations."
Linebacker/tackle Mason Judah is one of those kids willing to do whatever it takes for the Lions, "There's not many people, but we're all we need really. If everybody comes in here and gets the work done, we'll be alright on Fridays."
Wilson is looking for kids like quarterback Braeden Sterling. Sterling began his career as an offensive lineman and now leads the Lions under center. Sterling has inspired teammates like senior cornerback Desmond Jackson to follow his lead, "He's 6'1, 167, he's built like a corner. He's going to start corner for us this year and he's got to play right tackle. That's just him being a senior, understanding what this team needs to be successful."
With everyone on his team making sacrifices like Jackson, coach Wilson does his best to reward them. Wilson also pulls double duty on social media, trying to get as many eyes on his program as possible, "He brings a ton of energy to the program. He's a young guy, so he really gets us because we are a younger group and he gets what needs to be done," said Judah.
Wilson: "We tend to be forgotten about. I want to make sure that they don't forget about Plain Dealing and that we're in the same caliber as every school in this parish."
As part of those efforts, the Lions will debut a beautiful new set of uniforms this season, "I wanted those kids that come to work out every day, bust their butt for the program and for this town as a whole to be rewarded with something new. They've earned it. They deserve it."
Judah: "They're so clean. It just brings energy to the program, getting to go out on Fridays looking clean with new jerseys on."
But at the end of the day, Wilson knows there's truly only one way to bring attention to Plain Dealing, "All of the glitz and glamour, the new uniforms, all of that stuff is fine and well. It doesn't matter if we don't put wins in the win column. We do have a daunting task in district 1-1A, but we've got to put some wins together. We can't use our lack of numbers as an excuse. We've got to find ways to win."
That quest begins September 3rd at Booker T. Washington.