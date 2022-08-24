Ahkhari Johnson was poised to have a great sophomore season for Pleasant Grove.
"I start out the game like on fire. Over one-hundred passing, a rushing touchdown and I was thinking I was finna have a great game."
But in the first quarter of the first game, it came to an abrupt end.
Johnson: "Six plays in I snap my and it was just like, it was sad. A sad moment."
The Hawks could have gone into a shell, but head coach Josh Gibson says the team pulled together behind then freshman Jarret Halter for an appearance in the quarterfinals.
"We lost our star quarterback the sixth play of the season. Didn't even get barely into the first quarter before it happened and for our guys to rally together and come together through a really tough schedule and still play four rounds in the playoffs shows how much we grew together and stayed together through a tough time."
Remarkably, Johnson was a part of that playoff experience returning in time for the postseason opener.
Johnson: "The rehab process was very long. It took a long time because I had nerve damage in my arm and it took a while to get feeling back in that."
Johnson: "Oh, I was very determined. It took a lot. I mean I was just ready to get back out there just watching them every week."
His ability to come back from that injury didn’t surprise teammates like Victor Shaw.
"We all knew it was going happen because I mean the type of person he is. He was willing to work for it so I mean we all knew it was going to happen so it feels real good having him back. I mean it's QB 1."
Gibson: "He did a great job, owning it, going through rehab, staying focused in practices and being a good leader and mentor to other guys in his position group. And I think the way he approached last year going through that tough time and then the offseason after it, how hard he worked has really set him up for an unbelievable junior."
It’s clearly visible what the Hawks want to achieve this season and Johnson says he’s ready to help them get it done.
Johnson: "Oh, it would be everything, me leading the team as the quarterback to bring a state championship here would mean a lot."
See the Hawks in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off on August 26.