Arkansas commit and Pleasant Grove quarterback Ahkhari Johnson leads a Hawks team ready to get back to Arlington.
Ahkhari Johnson – Pleasant Grove senior, Arkansas commit
“We have a lot of belief in our coaches, our teammates and in ourselves so I mean [our] confidence is through the roof right now. We really believe that we can go get that (winning state) done.”
Oklahoma State commit Caleb Hackleman says a quarterfinal exit against eventual state champion Carthage gave them renewed focus over the summer.
Caleb Hackleman – Pleasant Grove senior, Oklahoma State commit
“I think it’s going to fuel any team, but I think we have a chip on our shoulder this year. Go get in that playoff game, the big one is going to be Carthage, and just get in there and play with all we got and hopefully come out with a win.”
Highly touted four-star recruit Lance Jackson enters his junior season with a crop of seniors he’s played with since middle school.
Lance Jackson – Pleasant Grove junior, four-star recruit
“We don’t have a bunch of prima donnas on our team, so just everybody wants to go to work. It’s a special year, because I’ve been with them since eighth grade, since I’ve been up here and so it’s like all I really know. So it’s just trying to finish it off for them.”
That unified mindset is what gives head coach Josh Gibson confidence the whole team can move forward together.
Josh Gibson – Pleasant Grove head coach
“He’s one of those guys that just like Ahkhari and Hackleman, didn’t miss a day all summer, showed up at 100 percent of the workouts and so it’s special when some of your best talent are also your best leaders and that’s the case with those three guys.”
His senior season arrived sooner than expected, and Johnson wants to savor every moment.
Johnson: “I mean yeah, it went fast, but it also feels like my senior season. Like I’m really excited for it. I know we’re really talented, got a lot of guys coming back that’s all seniors. So I mean I grew up playing with them so I’m just ready for it.”
Previewing Pleasant Grove on the Countdown to Friday Football Fever, I’m Daniel Brown.