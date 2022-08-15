Last year, Jeff Harper didn’t plan on being Red River’s head coach, but John Bachman’s departure for health reasons thrust the offensive coordinator into that role.
"It just got on me really fast. Moving down here it was just a different way of doing things and the everyday day grind of a new job and then ultimately taking over a football program following a legend, you want to make sure that you have everything done. You blink and then the season's over."
The Bulldogs were largely successful with a 7-3 record plus a playoff win. Senior linebacker Jyrel Jones plans to build off what they accomplished, "We had a little downfall after we had lost to Many, but we had got it back together and got back on the road and got going. This season I hope we improve a lot."
There’s a family connection in Coushatta with Harper’s son, Eli, primarily playing wide receiver for the Bulldogs, "Man, it's crazy. I've played for my dad since I was four years old. My senior year, it's kind of a sad thing, but it's been a blast."
Jeff: "You don't get opportunities like this so I'm very grateful to Red River Parish and our principal for giving me an opportunity to coach my kid. At the same time, I have him and I've coached him his whole life, but I've got 79 other sons in that locker room and so there's not preferential treatment when it comes to the field. 11's got to do his job."
Part of that job is helping Red River make a deeper playoff run and appreciating their situation.
Eli: "I was always told for senior year take time to smell the grass, well I smell around here and get a big ol whiff of turf, so it smells good."
Jeff: "You know I want us to be able to get over that second round hump and punch our ticket to the quarterfinals and then see where it goes from there."
See the Bulldogs in action with The Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off on August 26.