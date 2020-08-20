There's a new sheriff in town at Southwood as first year head coach Dean Smith has brought his energetic style to the Ranch.
"I just fell in love with it. I love coach Smith. He's got so much energy, I love being around him. He reminds me of myself in a way. I just love him, man," said senior linebacker Arndra Stephens.
"They bring a new energy that I think Southwood needed to get started back up," added senior quarterback Damien Beckman.
Smith says his team was eager to learn from day one, "The kids wanted something different. They loved playing football already, they just wanted to know what's my style. They took to our style, our coaching staff's style. It's all coming together. It's a slow process but we've got nothing but time."
Time has been on Smith's side since taking over the Cowboys, especially after the LHSAA pushed the season back to October, "Now the kids are starting to say, 'Okay, I can play if I know what to do'. That's helping us out getting our system put in place. We needed this extra time as a family."
After dealing with a COVID-19 case on the roster this summer, Smith and his team are taking patient approach to the start of the 2020 season, but are eager to show off the new Southwood Cowboys, "I just want to show everybody what I can do, what we can do as a team. It's my senior year. I want to play. I want to get my name out there, help grow my brand, and help get to college," said Stephens.
And Smith is ready to see his new team compete, "The first opportunity to show what we've been putting that work in on this side of town, I'm going to be so fired up and excited for the kids to have success, win a game, win a quarter, and prove to the community that we're back at Southwood High School."
Don't miss kickoff of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show on August 28th at 10:30pm on KPXJ-CW 21.