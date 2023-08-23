Year one for Tatum head coach Whitney Keeling was about establishing the system. He says year two is filled with possibilities.
Whitney Keeling – Tatum head coach
“I’m very excited about it. I think our kids have picked up a lot of the terminology we had from last season, then through the spring. We return a bunch of really good football players so it’s exciting.”
Two of those returning players are Louisiana Tech commit Cole Watson and Carson Gonzalez. The seniors say a second-place finish in district lit a fire under the team.
Carson Gonzalez – Tatum senior WR, DB
“Oh we want it bad. We came up just short last year, lost in overtime to Jefferson, but we want it bad.”
Cole Watson – Tatum senior QB, LB, LA Tech commit
“First we got to win the district championship and then anything can happen in the playoffs so I’m just hoping for a deep playoff run and hopefully a state championship.”
However, the Eagles will play this season with heavy hearts after the death of Braden Mimbs in the spring. Fellow senior Xavier Cook says they won’t forget his presence.
Xavier Cook – Tatum senior DL, OL
“He was like a brother to me. Every game we would talk about it (senior year), [I’d] lead block for that any day. He’s the best running back I’ve ever had… I hope it means a lot to everybody in the stands and everybody on the team. Everybody loved him. We think about him every day, pray about it every day.”
Keeling: “Braden was a big part of our football team and he still is. We plan on dedicating the season to him. He was one of our team captains. We will honor him and bring out his jersey with us every Friday night as a captain, but we know that he’s up above us and he’s taking care of these young men just like we expected him to.”