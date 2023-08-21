After a first-round defeat in the playoffs, Texas High head coach Gerry Stanford says the Tigers have plenty of motivation after the early exit.
Gerry Stanford – Texas High head coach
“You know, I think we have a chip on our shoulder still where we don’t feel like we went as far as we could have gone last year. And at the same time, we’ve had a great offseason because of it and a great summer. One of our more consistent summers we’ve had in a long time as far as just kids being here and working hard at the same time. So, we come in with that chip on our shoulders, but know it’s also in the past and this is a new team that gets to define themselves.”
Two players writing that definition are senior Trystan Powell and junior Javari Johnson, who say the team has a point to prove.
Javari Johnson – Texas High junior RB
“Oh yeah, we’ve been working hard ever since that L we took the first playoff game, we’ve been working hard through the offseason hitting the weight room every day of the week.”
Trystan Powell – Texas High senior LB, RB
“Last year, as a junior it really sucked and us as seniors, it’s all our last ride. So, we got to put it all together and fight.”
Picked to finish first in district once again, Stanford adds the Tigers anticipate their opponents will make them work for it.
Stanford: “You know it’s such a competitive district. From top to bottom I think there’s a ton of really good football games that are going to be played this fall. Just a lot of talent in this district. Very equality across the board where we know where we’re going to have to come in and play every Friday night.