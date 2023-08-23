When opposing teams prepare for Timpson, that means trying to stop Terry Bussey. He says that’s part of the problem.
Terry Bussey – Timpson QB, DB
“That’s where a lot of people mess up at. They try to focus their gameplan on me and then we got 10 other guys that would kill you if you let them.
Kerry Therwhanger – Timson head coach
“We’ve got Vosky Howard who’s got D-I offers, I’ve got Amaro Bruten out here that made plays in the state semifinal game that are unbelievable. We’ve got a running back in JJ Garner that I think probably push for All-state type things this year.”
The top ranked athlete in Texas is one of many weapons for the Bears, but after three straight trips to the semifinals, head coach Kerry Therwhanger says now’s the time to capitalize.
Therwhanger: “There’s still one place we want to go and that’s the motivating factor for us this year because we’ve got 18 seniors. That’s the big motivating factor is getting over that hump.”
Bussey: “That kind of means a lot more now since after this, you’re done with football. Some of us are done with football forever and them some of us are going on to do bigger and better things, but I’m very excited to see what we do this year.”
The biggest thing Bussey wants to do this season is help bring his hometown to heights it’s never been.
Bussey: “It would mean a lot to us, but then it would mean lot more to the community of Timpson just to bring the first one back, being the group that does it, for us in our town it would mean a lot to us.”