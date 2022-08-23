For the first time in more than a decade, Waskom will have a new head coach, but Greg Pearson isn’t a stranger. He was the defensive coordinator for the Wildcats’ back-to-back state titles in 2014 and 2015.
"Dream come true again. My first seven years were wonderful. We took a program that was down and was able to build it up and go do some special things with some very special kids in a great community. I was blessed to have the opportunity to come back and to lead these that were in the sixth grade when I was here."
Those grade school students are now seniors. Trey Stevenson and Tesean Hamilton say they’ve adapted to his coaching style and appreciate the fact he knows what Waskom’s all about.
Hamilton: "It's familiar, but new at the same time because he was here when we first started, and then he left and came back. It's pretty exciting. It's real nice to get to know him. Everything is on time. You gotta get it, you gotta get it, you gotta get it."
Stevenson: "I never had him as a coach before, but so far I like him. He's a good dude. He's up pace like Tesean said and he likes to get things done."
After being on the doorstep of a championship berth the past two seasons, the Wildcats say they’re ready to finish the job.
Hamilton: "Excited, we're excited to just prove everybody wrong and show them that we're still Waskom."
Pearson: "You talk about a great community, support, the administration, the teachers and the parents. These kids are hardworking, they are dedicated and they're used to winning and that's the way we want to keep it."
See the Wildcats in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off on August 26.