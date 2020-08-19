The effects of COVID-19 have impacted every team in the Arklatex, none more so than the Waskom Wildcats and head coach Whitney Keeling.
"I ran a fever for probably about 13 days, had no appetite, lost 21 points. My wife probably saved my life. I had to go to the hospital, my oxygen level dropped below 90."
Keeling battled the virus for nearly 30 days. Since his recovery, the Wildcats have changed their perspective off the field, "He was our main guy. To see he got it, we all felt affected. Wearing masks, cleaning our hands anytime we get a chance, social distancing as much as we can," said running back/defensive end Detrich Byrd.
With Keeling back at work, he's making sure the team is doing everything it can to stay healthy and take the field, "We're using three different locker rooms for our players so they are spread out, six feet apart the whole time. Our practices are cut in half. We want to play. We're trying to do everything we possibly can to be able to play."
On the field, the Wildcats return 10 starters on defense along with their full stable of running backs. While that experience is key, none of them were on Waskom's back to back state champion teams, "It's not like they forgot where they're from, but with not having the experience of being there, they're going to have to learn what it takes to be that state championship caliber team and it's not easy."
And in a season where the Wildcats are trying to stay apart, Byrd says they're going to have to come together to work toward the school's third state title, "We're still kind of young, but we have a lot of people coming back. We're just trying to get all together to all focus on that one goal, win."
You can see Waskom in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off August 28 at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.