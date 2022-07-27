OXNARD, Calif. – A few standout plays and observations from the Cowboys' opening training camp practice:
Wednesday's session, which lasted just under 90 minutes, was the start of a ramp-up period this week before the pads come on Monday. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he expects to have "shorter practices" rather than the traditional schedule. He mentioned the players have "11-hour work days" which includes meetings and conditioning.
There were plays to be seen in the first Cowboys practice in Oxnard, but it was cornerback Anthony Brown who stole the show on Day 1. The veteran dropped back on a pass and read the eyes of quarterback Dak Prescott perfectly, jumping the route and grabbing the first interception of training camp en route to a pick-six.
Prescott and new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb showed a good rapport in individual and team drills Wednesday, including a nice adjustment by Lamb on a crossing route to make a catch in traffic.
Similar to OTAs and minicamp, first-round draft pick Tyler Smith continued to rotate with Connor McGovern at left guard in perhaps the most significant position battle of camp.
In the competition to figure out who'll be named TE2 behind Dalton Schultz, and potentially more (in 2023), Sean McKeon made his presence felt in the team's first practice of training camp -- the beneficiary of a pass from Prescott following a fake handoff to Ezekiel Elliott that turned into a rollout to Prescott's right side, and a completion with YAC to McKeon.
Mike McCarthy: Ramp-Up Phase
Wide receiver James Washington was on the field in team drills for the first time this offseason. Washington missed most of the offseason practices with a foot injury. But Wednesday, McCarthy indicated that Washington would be limited in practice in the first few days.
Washington got off to a rough start to camp, failing to come up with a deep pass from Dak Prescott that, at worst, would've been a big play and, at best, possibly a touchdown. He will need to sharpen things quickly, as he battles with rookie Jalen Tolbert (and others) for the opportunity to be a potential temporary replacement for Michael Gallup.
Simi Fehoko appeared sharper in his routes and breaks than in practices of past. The second-year receiver is coming off a strong offseason and it'll be interesting to see if he'll continue that after the pads come on.
Rookie edge rusher Sam Williams may not have the pads on either, but he was in the backfield on multiple occasions, including one standout play where he jumped in the face of Cooper Rush.
Running back Rico Dowdle showed good speed on a couple plays, including a screen pass from Prescott that he took up the field for a big gain. Dowdle is back to compete for the No. 3 running back spot after missing last season with a hip injury.