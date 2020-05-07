The Cowboys' 2020 schedule is here, and continuing what's become almost an annual tradition, they're set to begin the season in primetime.
This year, they're slated to play in the Rams' new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football, Sept. 13 on NBC. It'll be the first of three straight games against teams that are considered NFC playoff contenders (at the Rams, vs. Atlanta, at Seattle).
This year, the Cowboys are set to play the AFC North and NFC West divisions. But their annual Thanksgiving opponent will be division rival Washington at home on Thursday, Nov. 26.
Here's a look at the full schedule: