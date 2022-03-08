FILE - Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dallas Cowboys are using the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, buying time to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott's most reliable targets, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)