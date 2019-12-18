Parkway football has found its next leader and he hails from the town of one of their biggest rivals.
Haughton's Coy Brotherton was named head coach of the Panther program Wednesday, taking over for Neil May who stepped down after the 2019 season. Brotheron has been a head coach before, spending four years as the head man at Plain Dealing, but has spent the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator at Captain Shreve.
Brotherton is happy to be a head coach again, especially in the state's largest classification, "It's got a nice ring to it, the head coach at a Bossier Parish school, where I'm from. I'm excited for the opportunity."
The hire also breathes even more life to the Panthers annual showdown with rival Haughton as the Bucs are led by Coy's brother Jason, "We talk every day. He's my best friend. I'm his best friend. We bounce ideas off of each other all the time. He'll be the one that I definitely talk to a lot over the next few weeks before we hit the ground running."
The Panthers finished 4-6 in 2019 and missed the 5A playoffs.