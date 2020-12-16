CADDO PARISH, La. - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office are participating in a national campaign- "Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over."
The goal is to remove drunk and drugged drivers from the roads this holiday season.
Extra traffic patrols will begin Friday, December 18 and run through Saturday, January 2.
“Drunk driving is unacceptable, and it takes lives, including those of innocent people,” Sheriff Steve Prator said. “The holidays should be enjoyable for friends and family, so if you plan to drink, make arrangements for a ride home. It’s that simple.”
Funding for the additional patrols is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.