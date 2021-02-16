HAUGHTON, La. - Louisiana State Police have been working Tuesday to keep icy Interstate 20 open to traffic between Industrial Drive in Bossier City to Dixie Inn.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, troopers were working at least eight separate crashes west of the Haughton exit in the eastbound lane.
Troopers say most of the accidents involved 18-wheelers that jackknifed blocking the highway or ended up in the median or ditch.
Trooper Brent Hardy said it takes over an hour to drive between Bossier City and Haughton.
Several accidents were reported near the Dixie Inn exit.
No injuries have been reported; only vehicle damage.
Roadway conditions across northwest Louisiana are worse now than at any point of this winter event, troopers said.
State police ask motorists to avoid travel if at all possible.