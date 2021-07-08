The Arklatex provides top-tier football talent to colleges and universities every season, but the class of 2023 has some of the best recruits in the country.
ESPN has released their class of 2023 rankings and two Louisiana athletes from our area made the cut.
Many safety Tackett Curtis will play linebacker in college and comes in at 84th overall on ESPN's list. The site has Curtis ranked as the top linebacker in the class of 2023 nationally. Curtis holds offers from Power 5 teams across the country and has been taking visits to those schools all summer. You can find our story on his summer tour here.
North Caddo wide receiver Omarion Miller is also on the list. ESPN has the Vivian product as the 166th recruit overall and the 24th wide receiver in the class of 2023. Miller currently has offers from LSU, Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, and others.
You can find ESPN's full rankings of the class of 2023 here.