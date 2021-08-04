Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – Dak Prescott is among 16 players not making the trip to Canton, Ohio for Thursday's preseason Hall of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prescott has been limited to non-throwing drills the past week because of a strained shoulder muscle. The rest of the non-traveling list also includes players who are either returning from an offseason injury or have been dealing with an injury in training camp. It's a chance for the group to get off their feet rather than having to make the cross-country trip.

Here's the full list, which includes eight projected starters:

LB Bradlee Anae

OT Josh Ball

LB Francis Bernard

WR Amari Cooper (Active/Physically Unable to Perform list)

DE Chauncey Golston (Active/PUP list)

CB C.J. Goodwin

DT Trysten Hill (Active/PUP list)

S Malik Hooker

TE Blake Jarwin

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

CB Jourdan Lewis

G Zack Martin

QB Dak Prescott

LT Tyron Smith

WR T.J. Vasher (Active/Non-Football Injury list)

K Greg Zuerlein (Active/PUP list)

The Cowboys kick off against the Steelers in Canton, Ohio, Thursday night at 7 p.m. Central Time.

