FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice this week as the Cowboys begin preparing for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.
Prescott is set to participate in Wednesday's 70-play "mock game" walkthrough-style practice, "and then he'll have a workout after that with the perimeter players and will probably throw somewhere between 40 and 50 balls," McCarthy said.
Similar to Week 4 after the Cowboys' Monday night road game against the New York Giants, McCarthy has scheduled a lighter practice for Wednesday coming off their long road trip to Philadelphia this past Sunday night. The Eagles snapped the Cowboys' four-game win streak with a 26-17 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
With full clearance to practice, Prescott on Thursday is set to participate in his first padded practice since undergoing surgery Sept. 12 to repair a fracture in his right (throwing) thumb. Backup Cooper Rush has started the past five games, helping the Cowboys improve to a 4-2 start.
What does McCarthy need to see this week in practice to determine that Prescott is physically ready to start this Sunday against Detroit?
"No. 1, just stay clear medically, which everything has been excellent to date. And then just really the time clock. He's just got to get his timing back," McCarthy said. "I think like any player that comes back from return-to-play, there's a medical clearance, but there's the timing component regardless of your position."