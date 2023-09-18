It took another strong performance by the defense and one of the best catches in the 56-year history of the franchise, but the New Orleans Saints improved to 2-0 with a 20-17 victory Monday over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
With the score tied at 6 in the third quarter and the Saints offense struggling, quarterback Derek Carr lofted a deep ball down the left sideline toward second-year receiver Chris Olave, who was being held by Carolina cornerback C.J. Henderson. Olave was able to tap the ball with his one free hand and then secure the 42-yard catch while crashing to the field. That huge play jump-started the offense and led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Tony Jones Jr. , the first score of his short career. He added another two-yard scoring dive with 3:14 to play. Olave finished with six catches for 86 yards.
The Jones scores and two short Blake Grupe field goals (28 and 23 yards) were enough for the win as the New Orleans defense turned in another suffocating performance as it has allowed one touchdown in two games and gone 10 consecutive games without an opponent scoring more than 20 points.