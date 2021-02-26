NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State baseball team still needs a big hit to wake up its offense.
The Demons dropped their home opener Friday night to Tarleton, 3-0, collecting just two hits, including one on the first pitch of the game at Brown-Stroud Field.
“We’ve got to get it going offensively, defensively,” fifth-year head coach Bobby Barbier said. “Like I told them, they’ve got to loosen up and play. We’ve got a lot of stiff bodies out there. We’ve struggled early, and we’ve got to loosen up and play.
“This game is about struggle. That’s what’s going to happen. You can’t play it fearful. I think we’ll come out (Saturday) and be OK.”
NSU (1-4) dropped its third straight game despite holding Tarleton (2-4) to five hits. The Texans, however, took advantage of each Demon miscue to take the series opener.
After Demon right-hander Johnathan Harmon (0-2) and Tarleton left-hander Alex Pinedo (1-1) each tossed two scoreless innings to start, the Texans broke through in the third.
Harmon hit Spencer Bloom with a pitch with one out, and after the Demons were unable to turn a double play, Tyler Fowler floated an RBI single to left field to score Bloom from second. Fowler went 2-for-4 as the only hitter in the game to post a multi-hit night.
That run turned out to be all the support Pinedo needed.
After allowing a double to Daunte Stuart on the first pitch of the game, Pinedo did not allow another hit until Peyton Davis led off the sixth inning with a single.