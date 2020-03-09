KATY, Texas – Northwestern State fans can follow their Demons as they compete for a Southland Conference Tournament title, which starts Wednesday at the Merrell Center.
Before the No. 5 seed Demons (14-15, 11-9 SLC) take on No. 8 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (14-17, 10-10) at 5 p.m., fans can stop by Alicia's Mexican Grille for a pre-game get together from 2-4 p.m.
Tickets to the SLC Tournament can be purchased as an all-tournament pack ($50 plus a $3 handling charge) or single-session tickets ($20 plus handling charge).
Tickets purchased through NSU (at nsutickets.com, by phone at 318-357-4268 or at the NSU ticket window at the southeast corner of the Merrell Center) will directly benefit the Demons basketball program. Cash or credit cards will be accepted.
The Demons will play the next day after each SLC Tournament win with the championship game scheduled for Saturday.
Fans can also follow the action on the 95.9 FM Kix Country, nsudemons.com and the NSU mobile app as well as non-championship games on ESPN+. The championship game will be aired on ESPN2.
Fans should also be aware of the Merrell Center's clear-bag policy.