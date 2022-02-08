Sixteen years ago, when Dennis Allen joined the New Orleans Saints, he did so reluctantly.
The 33-year-old, who would turn 34 during the 2006 regular season, had been a defensive assistant for the Falcons and, quite likely, wasn't awed about joining a franchise that had a new, first-time head coach (Sean Payton) and, along with its city, had been wobbled by Hurricane Katrina.
"Sean brought me here with his first staff in 2006," Allen said Tuesday afternoon. "I was a little lowly assistant in Atlanta – kind of went kind of kicking and screaming a little bit, but I came.
"And it was the greatest thing, from a professional standpoint – it was the greatest thing that's ever happened to me. And I've learned so many lessons here being a part of his staff and really getting a chance to watch him up close and personal."
The lessons learned have resulted in the ultimate promotion: Allen officially was named head coach of the Saints on Tuesday, the 17th in franchise history (including interim coaches).
"We selected Dennis Allen, and we selected him because of his leadership skills, because of his teaching skills, because of his football acumen, and frankly he's just a damned good football coach," said Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, who spearheaded the interview process. Payton stepped down as head coach on Jan. 25 after 16 years with the organization.
"We interviewed (Allen) for six hours last week, but the truth is we've been interviewing him for 12 of the last 16 years," Loomis said. "We hated it when he left in 2011 (to become defensive coordinator for the Broncos, and later head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14), and we couldn't have been more excited than when he returned to us in 2015.
"He has been instrumental in all of the success that we've had over the last 16 years."
Allen's journey to the top rung of the Saints' coaching ladder included stints as assistant defensive line coach (2006-07), secondary coach (2008-10), senior defensive assistant (2015) and defensive coordinator (2015-21).
He said that experience made him uniquely qualified.
"I felt like I was the best guy for the job," he said. "I felt like my knowledge of this organization, my knowledge of this team, and just the fact that – I think I closed out (the interview with committee) saying that I don't know how you thought I did in a six-and-a-half hour interview, but I've been interviewing for 12 of the last 16 years. And I felt like my body of work here in New Orleans more than qualified me for this job."
Allen called it a perfect union.
"It's the perfect fit because I know the people here, I know the administration here, I know the players here, I know the support staff here, I know the coaches here," he said. "I understand all the culture that's here in this building. And so, there's a comfortableness to making this move.
"I just think if I could have laid at home at night and dreamt about where would be the one place that I would want to be the head coach, it would be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints."
Allen's three previous seasons as a head coach, with the Raiders, also proved valuable, he said. Oakland was 8-24 during his tenure.