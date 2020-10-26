After one of the worst starts in the school's history, Evangel has made a coaching change.
Garrett Kramer is no longer the head coach. The school's chancellor, Denny Duron, will assume the role for the remainder of the shortened 2020 season. Duron, who was originally set to coach the team at the beginning of the season, confirmed the news to KTBS 3 Sports Monday evening.
The Eagles are 0-4 and lost just their 4th district game over the last 30 years to Woodlawn last Thursday. Evangel will put one of the nation's longest home district winning streaks on the line Friday against unbeaten Northwood.