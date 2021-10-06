BATON ROUGE, La. - Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. underwent a procedure on his injured left foot, LSU announced Wednesday morning. There's no timetable for his return, but he said he will try to play again this season.
“I appreciate all of the support from LSU and the fans,” Stingley said in a statement. “I’m doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible. I want to finish out the season with my teammates, and I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year.”
Stingley, who entered this season trying to become the second three-time All-American in LSU history, originally injured his left foot during preseason camp. He suffered the same injury at practice two weeks ago.
Stingley flew to visit a doctor last week for a second opinion on the injury. His father said at the time Stingley would need either rehab or surgery to fix the issue.
Stingley wasn’t on the sideline for LSU’s game against Auburn last weekend. He has made eight tackles this season, including 2½ for a loss, and forced one fumble.