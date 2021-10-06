A sticker in the shape of the state of Louisiana is seen on the helmet of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) as he looks to the bench in the first half against UCLA, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. The sticker is being worn by all of the Tigers to represent the state of Louisiana and all those impacted by Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)