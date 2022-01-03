MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish police jurors will hear citizen comments on the 2022 budget during a public hearing and special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The budget includes general operations, roads, solid waste, Office of Community Services, airport, jail, criminal courts and animal services.
Police jurors have been working on the various program budgets for the past two months. Noticeably absent are a lot of what’s been called “giveaway” money or grants to assorted non-profits.
The Police Jury’s standing committees will hold their monthly meetings after the budget vote.
Police jurors held another special meeting last week. Most of the discussion centered on revisiting criteria used to determine which employees received premium pay from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The federal funds were approved for front-line workers impacted by the pandemic and to replace lost revenue for state and local governments.
The previous week, the Police Jury voted to give $2,000 to full-time and $1,000 to part-time employees from the federal stimulus dollars. Afterwards, however, police jurors learned the criteria it adopted for distribution of the funds exempted some of the higher paid employees, most of those being department heads.
Administrator Michael Norton said he developed the criteria at the police jurors’ request using AARP and Louisiana Legislative Auditor guidelines. The disbursement was stair-stepped according to salary. Using a median salary of $56,000 meant employees paid more than that did not get the one-time premium pay.
Total cost of adding the employees who were exempted is about $17,000. Police Juror Thomas Jones said it would not “break” the Police Jury to do so.