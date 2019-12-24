Louisiana Tech is hoping to leave the field of Independence Stadium with a school best sixth straight bowl victory in the Walk On's Independence Bowl.
It's a number that head coach Skip Holtz says has been noticed by coaches across the nation, "I have had a number of coaches call to talk about five in a row, 'what are you doing?' It's not magic. Having the opportunity to mentor with coaches like my father Lou Holtz, Bobby Bowden, when you look at his bowl record, Earl Bruce, seeing how they do it has certainly helped with an organizational standpoint."
Miami head coach Manny Diaz couldn't help but notice, serving as the Bulldog defensive coordinator back in 2014, "I was a part of that in 2014 when Skip won the first bowl in the little run they are on now. We went through the exact same thing in that December to get to that first victory and it's got to start somewhere. That's what this week is all about."
Holtz believes the credit belongs to his players, "The reason that we're successful is because of the players on the field. As a coach I haven't scored a touchdown, I haven't blocked a kick, I haven't made a tackle. We've got really focused football players that have done an incredible job of maintaining that focus a month into it."
Holtz says that success was all part of the plan, "Seven years ago when we came in we said we wanted to build a program on a solid foundation. This wasn't about building a season and just try to win and get out to jump to the next one. This is my fourth coaching stop. I've probably needed every mistake and lesson that I have learned in my 20 years as a head coach to get to this point."
It's something Diaz is hoping to replicate on a bigger stage as he works to return Miami to the glory days of the past. He believes a win in the Indy Bowl is a great place to start, "It's a deep rooted passion of mine for sure. It's something that has to be built the right way. You can't skip a step. We've had to endure some things this year that we had to endure. That's why I think Thursday is so important for us."
A win for the Hurricanes puts them at 7-6 on the year. On the flipside, the Bulldogs are looking for a 10 win season for the first time since 1984, "They want to leave their mark. Having the opportunity to go down as one of the winngest classes to come through here is a special honor. It speaks volumes of what these guys have accomplished during their stay here."
"You've got a program in us that's very hungry, very hungry to get a bowl win. Very hungry to put the best version of ourselves out there. I think that game is out there for us. I think we've got one more really good performance and that's what we're looking for on Thursday."
The Bulldogs and Hurricanes go head to head Thursday at 3pm in Independence Stadium.